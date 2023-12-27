Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1,175.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 80,867.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 139,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 139,092 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

