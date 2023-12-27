Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

