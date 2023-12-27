Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,603 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

