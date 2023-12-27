Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

