Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Trading Up 0.8 %

EVRG opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.