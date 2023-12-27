Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

