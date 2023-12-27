Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $112.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 102.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 107.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

