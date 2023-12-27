36,281 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 84.7% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $726,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $1,362,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.