Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ON opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

