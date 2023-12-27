Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

