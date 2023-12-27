Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.