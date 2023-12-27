Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 131,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

