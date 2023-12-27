Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Regency Affiliates Stock Performance

RAFI opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Regency Affiliates has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

