Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock worth $543,747,320 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.