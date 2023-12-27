Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 27.1% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.2% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

