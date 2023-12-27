abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

AWP opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 857,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

