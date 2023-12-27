abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
AWP opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.63.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
