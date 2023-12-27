Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 4,209 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

