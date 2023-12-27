Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AEF)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AEF opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $74,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

