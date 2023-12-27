Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AEF)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AEF opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.