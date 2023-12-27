Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 238.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.84.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.