Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 90.85 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.88. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.40 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of £437.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

