FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

