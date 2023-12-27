JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of JEDT opened at GBX 418 ($5.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 389.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 385.83. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 12-month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 449 ($5.71). The company has a market cap of £654.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,990.48 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

