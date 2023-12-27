JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of JEDT opened at GBX 418 ($5.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 389.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 385.83. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 12-month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 449 ($5.71). The company has a market cap of £654.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,990.48 and a beta of 1.23.
