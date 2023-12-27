abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGD opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Comerica Bank bought a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the third quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 61.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the second quarter worth $1,133,000.

About abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

