abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

