National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

NFG stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,867.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

