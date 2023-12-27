AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE AXS opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

