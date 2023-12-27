Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,356 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Repligen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $67,008,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 267.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 277,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

