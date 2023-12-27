Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $444,000 in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBA opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $2.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

