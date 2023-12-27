Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Orbit International Stock Performance
Shares of ORBT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Orbit International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.46.
Orbit International Company Profile
