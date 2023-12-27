Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Orbit International Stock Performance

Shares of ORBT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Orbit International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.