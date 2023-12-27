Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

SPT stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

