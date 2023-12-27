4,074 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

