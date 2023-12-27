2,321 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PSX opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.
A number of research firms have commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
