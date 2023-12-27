Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,265 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagen

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.