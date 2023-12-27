Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

