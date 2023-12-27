5,180 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CTS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.