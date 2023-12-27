Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Mynaric worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYNA stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Mynaric AG has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

