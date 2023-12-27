Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.