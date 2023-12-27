Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,175 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

