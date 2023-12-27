Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

