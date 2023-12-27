DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $121.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

