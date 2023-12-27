ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after buying an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.