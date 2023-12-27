DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.83 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $166.78 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00178205 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.26 or 0.00595382 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009227 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00406690 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051488 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00146067 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,723,447,235 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
