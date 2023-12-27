DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.83 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $166.78 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00178205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.26 or 0.00595382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00406690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00146067 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,723,447,235 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

