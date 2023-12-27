Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.91 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $101.91 million and $2.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,927.29 or 1.00126310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012153 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00202852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10154794 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,570,211.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

