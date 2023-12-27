ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,714 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Desktop Metal worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

NYSE DM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

