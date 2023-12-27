ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

