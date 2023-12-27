ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 18,478 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,474 shares of the software’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Altair Engineering worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the software’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,504,884. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $84.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

