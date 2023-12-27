1,007,634 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,007,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of AvidXchange as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $245,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,888,367.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $245,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,888,367.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $107,344.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 517,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,368.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock worth $24,335,501. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. Analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

