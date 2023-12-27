ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thales during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thales alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of Thales stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. Thales S.A. has a one year low of $123.75 and a one year high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $147.12.

Thales Profile

(Free Report)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THLEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.