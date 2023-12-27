ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 16,736 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.79% of Personalis worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Personalis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,627,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 263,211 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Personalis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,245,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 83,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Personalis had a negative net margin of 159.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

