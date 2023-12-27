ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $245.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

